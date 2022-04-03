Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,066,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $713,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 6,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,420 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

