M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 215 ($2.82).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.70.

MGPUF stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. M&G has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

