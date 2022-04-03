Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $183.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.77 and a 200 day moving average of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.44.

About TopBuild (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.