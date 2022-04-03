DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $24,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

