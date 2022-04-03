Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $42.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19.

