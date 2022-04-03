Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Financial Comparison

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Energy Vault alerts:

This table compares Energy Vault and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A N/A -1.16% Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56%

This table compares Energy Vault and Polar Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A Polar Power $9.03 million 4.84 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -7.12

Energy Vault has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Polar Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Energy Vault and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Polar Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Vault beats Polar Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Vault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, and large industrial energy users. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

Polar Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.