Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 623 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.59. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

