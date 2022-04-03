Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

