Parallel Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,593,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after buying an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 236,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chemours by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

