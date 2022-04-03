Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 52.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kelly Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kelly Services by 26.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

