Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Photronics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Photronics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,298 shares of company stock worth $1,721,705 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

