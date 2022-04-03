Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) PT Set at $2.00 by Raymond James

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) has been given a $2.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 213.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

