Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PAC. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $102.41 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

