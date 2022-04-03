Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 679 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.84.

NYSE:CLR opened at $62.90 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

