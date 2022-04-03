Timothy P. Walbert Sells 50,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.