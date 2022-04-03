Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $4,412,766.80 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $193,927,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 290,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 118,653 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ventas by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

