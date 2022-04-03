David Harquail Sells 20,000 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total value of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,864 shares in the company, valued at C$28,366,488.

David Harquail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of Franco-Nevada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total value of C$5,590,171.81.

TSE:FNV opened at C$204.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$187.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$177.83. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of C$158.27 and a 52-week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39. The company has a market cap of C$39.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.5000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$179.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$195.79.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

