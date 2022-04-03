Douglas E. Jones Sells 31,635 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 145.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

