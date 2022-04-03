Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells 20,180 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AMD opened at $108.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.37. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
