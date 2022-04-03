Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

AGM stock opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.