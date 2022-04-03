American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.60.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $64.90.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

