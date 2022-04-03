Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.14.

ALB stock opened at $224.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $143.26 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.86.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $100,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 363,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

