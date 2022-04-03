Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in Allegion by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $104,498,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegion by 798.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

