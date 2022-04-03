Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $176.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $126.89 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

