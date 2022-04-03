Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on GASNY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.14) to €26.40 ($29.01) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($24.95) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

About Naturgy Energy Group (Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

