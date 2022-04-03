Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 142,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2,531.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,703 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 857,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 79,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $11.69 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.