AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.04 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

