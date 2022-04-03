Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,170,000 after buying an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 739,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 356,777 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 273.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 379,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 277,827 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $81.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $88.85.

