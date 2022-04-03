Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of VanEck Environmental Services ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

Shares of EVX stock opened at $152.42 on Friday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $160.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.