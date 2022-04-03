Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,675,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $2,289,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,044 shares of company stock worth $11,876,437 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.26. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.46 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

