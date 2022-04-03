The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells $7,052,142.90 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SO opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $74.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,098.8% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

