Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells $7,854,800.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $7,854,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,365.00.

PMVP opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $916.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.42. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,130 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 351,901 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,012,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 132,152 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

