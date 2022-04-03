Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 1.46.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

