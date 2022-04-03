Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $409,950.09.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00.

DASH opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.98 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

