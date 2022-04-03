Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Drops By 17.8%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 399,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPRB stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a market cap of $50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.43.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Equities analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $4,730,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

