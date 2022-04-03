Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 742,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOUR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 196,523 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tuniu Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
