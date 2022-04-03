Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Increases By 24.0%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USAK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAK. Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Truck in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

