Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Increases By 24.0%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of USAK opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAK. Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Truck in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday.
USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.
