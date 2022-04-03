Head to Head Comparison: Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Duckhorn Portfolio and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pernod Ricard 1 4 5 0 2.40

Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. Pernod Ricard has a consensus target price of $238.67, indicating a potential upside of 406.51%. Given Pernod Ricard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 15.28% 7.11% 4.76% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.36 $55.96 million $0.48 38.79 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Pernod Ricard on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

