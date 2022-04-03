Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 237 ($3.10) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

LON:PZC opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company has a market capitalization of £861.74 million and a P/E ratio of -167.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($26,329.58). Also, insider Kirsty Bashforth bought 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £10,003.20 ($13,103.48). Insiders purchased a total of 22,761 shares of company stock worth $4,482,969 in the last quarter.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

