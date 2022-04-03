Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NYSE WWW opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after acquiring an additional 960,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

