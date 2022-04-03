Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $83.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.