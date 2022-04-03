Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

YOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

NYSE YOU opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 88.22% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 688.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

