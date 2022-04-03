Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nobilis Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nobilis Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

HLTH opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health ( NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH Get Rating ) (TSE:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nobilis Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

