Reviewing Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ames National has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ames National and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National $71.02 million 3.18 $23.91 million $2.61 9.51 Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 3.69 $473.84 million $1.13 11.54

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Ames National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ames National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ames National and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National 33.67% 11.49% 1.14% Valley National Bancorp 31.82% 10.49% 1.16%

Dividends

Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ames National pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ames National has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ames National and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.94, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Ames National.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Ames National on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ames National (Get Rating)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. It also offers savings and time deposits, cash management services, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated teller machine access. The company was founded on January 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers services, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. As of December 31,2021, it operated 232 branch offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

