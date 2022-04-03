Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

