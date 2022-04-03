Critical Comparison: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) versus CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -96.35% -568.13% -138.32% CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aiadvertising and CloudCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aiadvertising and CloudCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 2.33 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -2.15 CloudCommerce $9.74 million 2.22 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.06, meaning that its share price is 406% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, meaning that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aiadvertising beats CloudCommerce on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aiadvertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

CloudCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

