Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Target Price to €24.00

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($35.16) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NKRKY opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

