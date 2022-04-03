Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Target Price to €24.00

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($35.16) to €24.00 ($26.37) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NKRKY opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $21.19.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj (Get Rating)
