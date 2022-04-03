HSBC Lowers CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CD Projekt from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.