HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf cut shares of HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €151.00 ($165.93) target price on the stock.
OTC:HALFF opened at $155.90 on Thursday. HAL Trust has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $185.20.
HAL Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
