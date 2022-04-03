JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to €38.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.20 ($39.78) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.76) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.46) to €34.00 ($37.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

